NZ delivers relief supplies to cyclone-hit Vanuatu

It also brought a team of disaster management experts to assist with the response.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has shared this message: "Our whānau in Vanuatu are very much in our thoughts. We have first-hand experience of the challenges that Vanuatu will face in the coming days and weeks, and are watching the situation closely. We will continue to work closely with our partners and respond to Government of Vanuatu’s requests for assistance where we can.”

The New Zealand High Commission is working closely with the Government of Vanuatu to support its response.

A statement said as current Chair of FRANZ in Vanuatu, the New Zealand High Commission is coordinating a joint response effort from France, Australia and New Zealand.

Photo supplied NZ High Commission