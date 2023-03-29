NZ Foreign Minister Mahuta to visit Vanuatu

Mahuta is scheduled to meet with senior government figures, including the President Nikenike Vurobaravu, Acting Prime Minister Sato Kilman, and Foreign Minister Jotham Napat.

Her visit comes almost a month after severe tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin made landfall on the country in quick succession and caused widespread damages to the country.

Earlier this month, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishamel Kalsakau told RNZ Pacific that the initial costs of recovery following the aftermath of the double disaster would cost almost $US50 million.

The New Zealand government has provided humanitarian supplies towards relief efforts, with an initial financial package of $NZ150,000 to support the immediate needs of the Vanuatu government.

Mahuta will visit local communities impacted by the cyclones as part of the visit.

She will also sign a partnership agreement with her Vanuatu counterpart Napat.

Later today, Mahuta will be present for the opening of Port Vila Hospital's mental health facility, a project funded by Aotearoa and where Pasifika Medical Association will be based.