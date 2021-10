The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 46% of the 142, 812 eligible population in high priority areas have received their first doses.

The eligible population is all persons 18 years and over.

The MOH conveyed that 39% of over 160,000 eligible population in all areas have received a COVID-19 dose so far.

Vaccination is initially being administered at the main centres of Efate, Santo, Tanna and Malekula.

The vaccination campaign will then be rolled out in the rural areas.