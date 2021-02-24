Pacific Aviation donates IT equipment to Vanuatu’s Education Ministry

The equipment which includes computers, laptops and printers will be used by the Ministry to support teachers and administrators most in need, including schools in Provinces affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

PASO General Manager, Andrew Valentine said the handover ceremony paved the way for more discussions on partnership opportunities.

“The PASO Council made a deliberate decision at their July Council Meeting to donate retired IT equipment to Vanuatu schools as a meaningful way to support education in Vanuatu.”

“This is part of PASO’s commitment to the ‘learning circle’ and is in recognition that regionally we need more qualified Pacific Islander aviation specialists, including aviation inspectors, engineers, pilots, and air traffic controllers. Education pathways, together with international aviation work experience, are needed to achieve this regional capacity issue.”

The Director of Education Services, Samuel Katipa said “A ‘bigfala’ thank you to PASO for this practical donation. The Ministry of Education has many challenges, including Tropical Cyclone Harold and COVID-19, and very much appreciates PASO’s support.”

“Nowadays we evolve with education with technology, putting away old traditions. These donations will help in assisting office, schools, administrators to ensure learning takes place in our schools. “The Ministry of Education has agreements with NGOs throughout Vanuatu, because we look after this country’s brains and future minds. Today is the first time we are having this get together with PASO, it is a big honor and privilege to have you all here,” concluded Mr Katipa.

The equipment was presented last Sunday.