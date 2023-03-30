Pasifika Medical Association sends Medical Assistance Team to Vanuatu

Upon arrival yesterday, the team made their way to Port Vila Central Hospital where New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta officially opened the hospital's new mental health unit – the Mind Care Unit - alongside Vanuatu Minister of Health, Rick Tchamako Mahe.

The PACMAT team will be based at the new unit and will work alongside local health officials to provide support where needed.

The 28-day mission is supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, said support was mobilised, following a request from the Vanuatu Ministry of Health through MFAT.

The PACMAT team is made up of primary care and mental health specialists experienced in emergency response.

“We’ve had a request to provide medical and mental health support on the ground for communities in Vanuatu affected by the recent cyclones. Homes have been damaged and everyday life has been disrupted, which sees the importance of mental health support.

“Responding during times of emergency is exactly why PACMAT exists. We’ve done this before and are always on standby to respond when there is a call for our teams to offer their expertise.”

The team travelled to Vanuatu with Foreign Minister Mahuta.

Photo PMA/Facebook Caption: PACMAT team with New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta