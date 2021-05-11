Passport stamp to protect integrity of Vanuatu passports

The order will give power to the Immigration office to issue the new stamp on new passports obtained by people under the citizenship investment programme.

Director General of Internal Affairs, Cherol Ala said the order has been in the works since 2020 as the Ministry of Internal Affairs had anticipated that the world would react questioningly towards the integrity of Vanuatu Passports.

The order addresses Vanuatu’s sovereignty issues when it comes to passports.

Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau signed the documents last week. He said the new stamp will defend the integrity of passports acquired through Vanuatu Citizenship investment programme which notably bring in much needed revenue for the country.

The presence of the stamp on new passports to be issued will mark the passport as genuine and reliable anywhere in the world, hence resolving credibility issues.

The stamp not only resolves credibility issues but also differentiates passports held by indigenous people and passports gained by applying through Citizenship investment programs for a Vanuatu passport.

Citizens who gain Vanuatu passports through the citizenship investment programme will pay for the stamp to be issued by the Vanuatu Immigration, to mark them as genuine.….

