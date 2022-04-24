Pentecost and Torres Group on Alert Level 3 with community cases

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkon announced that Torba Province and Pentecost Island will move immediately to Level 3 of the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System, which means there is widespread community transmission, and the risk is very high.

“All passenger domestic inbound and outbound travel to and from Torba Province and Pentecost Island are currently suspended, except for essential health workers and cargo, until further notice. In addition, all internal travels between the islands of Torba Province and within Pentecost Island are suspended from today until the Ministry of Health has completed its investigations.

“Within the period, anyone showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to go immediately to the nearest health facility”.

The ministry has advised people to seek medical care immediately if they have symptoms and are at risk of severe disease or if they have danger signs of Covid-19. In the case that people have mild symptoms and are not at risk of severe disease, people do not need to seek medical care, but are advised to go for a test.

Common and mild symptoms of Covid-19 include cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches and pains, however some people might have no symptoms at all. However, some people might have no symptoms at all. People with and without symptoms are both contagious and can spread the virus to others.

All essential services that operate must enforce physical distancing and all Covid-19 protocols at all times with only essential staff to support operations.

The ministry said to augment the Covid-19 response capacity on the ground in Torba Province, a surge team has been deployed from the national level comprising technical experts to assist with surveillance assessment, assessment of health facilities, setting up of community isolation centres, risk communication and community engagement activities, infection prevention control and testing, as well as other Covid-19 response support required.

Photo supplied Caption: Health Minister Bruno Leingkon announcing the new Covid-19 cases in Pentecost and Torres group.