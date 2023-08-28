'People suffering' from Vanuatu political crisis

And many who talked to RNZ Pacific said they believe the opposition is partly at fault by constantly blocking the government from carrying out its mandate.

On Friday, the Vanuatu Supreme Court ruled in favour of the opposition, who contested a decision by parliament's speaker regarding what constitutes an absolute majority in parliament.

The court granted a stay order until Monday 3pm to allow the government time to appeal the decision.

The government is set to appeal, RNZ Pacific can confirm.

'People suffer'

However, people in the capital Port Vila seem to be unhappy with the political impasse, raising concerns about its impact.

Noel Faionalave, 60, from Shefa province told RNZ Pacific people were suffering because of the politicians.

Faionalave said ni-Vanuatu people wanted to see development, but the opposition appeared to be against it.

"The opposition make the situation very hard for the people. Many people in Vanuatu want the government to stay for four years," he said.

"The opposition is trying to try to throw out the government…now people suffer. We want to see development. But opposition wants to stop development."

Faionalave believes because the government has only been in power for nine months it must be given time to show results.

It is a sentiment shared by Hendon Kalsakau, 65, a tribal chief on Irifa island.

"This situation is affecting deeply the people of my country," Kalsakau said.

"People who have jobs, they're not really feeling the impact of this crisis that we are going through. But people from the grassroots level are affected.

"We don't need this crisis. We must learn to respect each other."

Harris Apos, 50, is from the Toroba province and said Vanuatu's leaders should focus on the development interests of the community rather than fighting for positions of power.

Apos said the current political dilemma meant that areas that needed improvements such as infrastructure development, health and education, were being neglected.

He said if the situation continued then "it will be difficult for people".

"I think it's better to let the government run for maybe one year or two years, then we can see what's going on."

He said a government's performance could not be properly put to the test in the short period it has been in power.

Apos said it was time to bring in the churches and traditional leaders to help the government.

"In Vanuatu we believe in kastom and so it'll be better for the chiefs to come in and help the government.

"We can organise and help the leader of opposition and the prime minister and let them sit down and decide the financial part and let them sit down and decide how we can work together and rebuild."