Port Vila’s Simbolo Road undergoing renovations

Road Stabilizer Process Limited is the contractor that is carrying out the works at a cost of over Vt53 million for a period of six months.

RSPL will complete the works that were done by some local contractors last year.

Works were stopped for several months because procurement and procedures were not followed properly, according to the Department of Public Works.

The Department of Public Works is requesting the public to respect all deviations and road signs that are being used during the period of works.