Port Vila Market to close for minor renovations | Loop Vanuatu

The market will be closed for two days from September 27 to 28.

Port Vila Market House Manager, Sacha Watt said the changes will include rearranging tables.

“The market is for everyone, including customers with disability. Part of my duty is to make sure it is easier for customers to get they want while shopping and that they feel comfortable when visiting.”

Most of the vendors at the Port Vila Market are from remote Efate.

They pay VT400 daily for table fees.

All the vendors are expected to remove their products on September 27, for the renovation to be carried out.