Public Financial Management Improvement Roadmap launched

Minister for Finance and Economic Management, John Dahmasing Salong, and Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, Letlet August, recently launched the Roadmap to a packed crowd of dignitaries, including development partners and senior government officials at the Ramada Hotel in Port Vila.

“The Roadmap facilitates stakeholders’ vision of the end point, while enabling everyone to check and verify timebound milestones that motivate everyone to keep pace in ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the use of public funds — for the advancement of Vanuatu’s national interests,” Minister Salong said.

The Roadmap outlines strategic measures to achieve greater fiscal resilience, performance, accountability, and transparency to strengthen public financial management and governance.

The Roadmap is aligned with the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) goals Society Goal 6: Strong and Effective Institutions; Economy Goal 1: Stable and Equitable Growth and Economy Goal 2: Improve Infrastructure.

Developed collaboratively with development partners and extensive internal consultations, the Roadmap sets forth a clear vision to strengthen service delivery to the people of Vanuatu.

Its key focus areas include: Strengthening business continuity across the whole of government; improving public investment monitoring and accountability; as well as enhancing fundamental public financial management reporting and control.

It also covers strengthening budget accountability of all public sector entities; Improving aid coordination and management; and enhancing accountability through strengthening internal audit and external audit functions, and monitoring, data, and statistics.

Successful implementation of the Roadmap will position Vanuatu as a leader in transparent and accountable governance.

Photo Caption: Finance Minister John Salong and DG Letlet August during the RoadMap launching