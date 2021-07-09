Rower Rillio Rio Rii to carry Vanuatu’s flag at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee President Antoine Boudier presented the Vanuatu flag to Rio during a press conference today.

“Indeed, in view of his sporting performances, Rio was chosen to carry the colors of Vanuatu during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. He will be the first rower to do this,” VASANOC said in a press release.

The Olympic delegation was also introduced to the public.

The three athletes who will compete during this Olympiad are Rio, Hugo Cumbo, Judoka category -81kg and Yoshua Shing, single table tennis player

Williams Worworkon will be Chef de Mission for this edition, he will be supported by David Lolo, the Team manager.

Coaches Andrew Mckenzie (rowing) and Joe Mahit (judo) will accompany this delegation.

During the press conference hosted by CEO James Malau, Japan’s Ambassador to Vanuatu Chiba Hirohisa encouraged the athletes.

The 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 23 July 2021 at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo.

Photo VASANOC Caption: Rillio Rio Rii (left) flag bearer and VASANOC President Antoine Boudier