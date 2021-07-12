 

Samson Samsen appointed Vanuatu’s Minister of Education

08:52, July 12, 2021
Vanuatu’s Member of Parliament for Santo Constituency, Samson Samsen is the country’s new Minister of Education and Training.

The appointment was made after the portfolio was vacant for two weeks with the resignation of Simeon Seule.

Attorney General, Kiel Loughman administered Samsen’s appointment.

The new Education minister said he is not new to Parliament.

Minister Samsen believes he is competent to perform his duties.

The former Deputy Speaker further conveyed his appreciation to all MPs in the Loughman-led coalition for their support.

On June 15 2021, former minister of Education, Seule resigned and was elected Speaker of Parliament.

     

