Second Fiji Humanitarian Response team leaves for Vanuatu

This team will complement the first team that left last week.

While farewelling the 31-member team, Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka reminded the team that their deployment provides an opportunity for the Fiji Government to reciprocate the kind gesture and support rendered to Fiji by our neighbours in Vanuatu in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

He says Vanuatu's acceptance of our assistance also demonstrates Fiji's strength in Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR).

Ditoka also urged the Fiji team to do well and uphold the values and responsibilities they have been entrusted with.

In addition to the deployment of two joint Humanitarian Response teams, the Government is expected to be sending across food ration supplies and another health team to provide surge support to the health service in Vanuatu.