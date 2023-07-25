Senior Missionary passes away in Vanuatu

Both Elder Richard Carver and Sister Marina Carver, of Riverton, Utah, were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila. Sister Carver tragically passed away due to internal injuries on Saturday evening. Elder Carver is receiving additional medical evaluation but is expected to recover.

Elder and Sister Carver began serving in October 2022 and were assigned as member and leader support missionaries. We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members. We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever.”