 

Senior Missionary passes away in Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
06:22, July 25, 2023
37 reads

A senior missionary couple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission, was involved in a serious car accident on the island of Santo, Vanuatu, on Friday, July 21, 2023, after another vehicle reportedly vee

Both Elder Richard Carver and Sister Marina Carver, of Riverton, Utah, were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila. Sister Carver tragically passed away due to internal injuries on Saturday evening. Elder Carver is receiving additional medical evaluation but is expected to recover.

Elder and Sister Carver began serving in October 2022 and were assigned as member and leader support missionaries. We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members. We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever.”

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Sister Marina Carver
Vanuatu
  • 37 reads