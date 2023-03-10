'Six billion vatu' Vanuatu twin cyclone disaster cost

Cyclones Judy and Kevin caused extensive damage and plunged parts of Vanuatu into a state of emergency.

However, Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said the true cost is yet to be determined.

He said at the moment he is focused on reinstalling confidence back in the system.

While communication in Port Vila is, for the most part, up and running, lines to other islands remain cut off.

Kalsakau said rapid assessment teams have been dispatched.

"Once we get our communication lines fully open, and our power lines restored, we'll be able to get the figures right away," he said.

The Prime Minister said the hope is to have communication restored before the end of this week with the help of foreign aid.

The damage is extensive, he said.

"We are still taking stock. At the moment, the total response cost will be about six million vatu," Kalsakau said.

That figure is just an initial amount, before full assessments have taken place.

All the while, ni-Vanuatu residents on small islands in Shefa Province remain cut off from Port Vila.

Kalsakau said islands in Tafea Province are also cut off and badly damaged.

"Our reports clearly report the cyclones developing into category four when they left Efate.

"The reports were devastating," he said.

"People have no connection to Port Vila at the present time, they are trying to rebuild their shelters, it's difficult to gauge their reaction at the moment, they're relying on local crops. But as as time goes by, because of the substantial rain, we would need dry rations, but that's already on the way,"

He said usually dry rations are needed after three weeks but some of the response teams that have already been dispatched have such food items with them for immediate need.

The HMAS Canberra was due to arrive by Thursday morning with more than 600 Australian Defence Force personnel on board along with humanitarian supplies.

"We are very grateful that the HMAS Canberra is coming with three helicopters, which will enable us to take our people to the islands. And then there are quite a number of personnel as well who are there on those boats, to enable us to be able to get our communication lines up."

"When we put our hands together and our minds together, we'll be able to achieve a lot in a short time.

"We're, we're so grateful. There has been tremendous support that's been extended by all families around the world to Vanuatu during this time.

"I thank all of our donor partners from Australia, New Zealand, EU, UK and France for responding."

Patrol boat sunk

The Vanuatu police patrol boat RVS Tororoa sank during the passage of Tropical Cyclone Kevin in Port Vila last Friday.

The boat was usually based in Santo and used for police operations in the northern part of the country, but due to the cyclones, it was anchored at Mala Base.

As of Sunday morning the boat was still underwater, but by Tuesday Ocean Logistics had successfully salvaged the vessel.

The reason for the sinking is being investigated by police.

The patrol boat was donated by the government of Australia, and the construction of the wharf was also financed by Australia.

Aid to Vanuatu post-cyclones Judy and Kelvin. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Hilaire Bule