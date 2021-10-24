Slight increase in seismic activity at Vanuatu’s Yasur volcano

Yasur volcano remains at level 2 despite a slight increase in seismic activity.

An increase in ash plume was observed at the volcano Saturday afternoon.

With the presence of ongoing volcanic gases and ashes around the crater rim, the danger zone remains at the Danger Zone B which is about 1 Km around the volcanic cone since Friday.

Areas and villages located close to the volcano and East to South East part of Tanna may continue to expect volcanic gases impact and ash falls following wind directions (currently West to North West wind Directions).

Tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Tanna and the public have been reminded to take the latest information into consideration.

The department said it is continuing to closely monitor the volcano activity.

Photo supplied Caption: Yasur volcano spewing ash