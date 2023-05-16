SPC, USAID support reformation of Vanuatu’s public service

SPC’s Regional Director for Melanesia, Mia Rimon, said the project will be a game changer by providing the specific highly skilled training and resources needed to revise, hone, and roll out robust systems of accountability and transparency in the Public Service of Vanuatu.

All public servants will have new fit-for-purpose job descriptions that will be the basis for recruitment, succession planning, performance management and work planning.”

Martin Mahe, Chair of PSC Vanuatu said there is an urgent need to professionalise the commission.

He said a review of the Government machinery found that “the Human Resource Management in the Public Sector was trapped in the past, is ineffective with bottlenecks creating inefficiencies, and is no longer fit for purpose”.

The reformation of the public service is also supported by USAID.

Photo supplied