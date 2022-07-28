 

Steve Kiel is new Lord Mayor of Port Vila City

BY: Loop Pacific
09:42, July 28, 2022
Steve Kiel has been elected Lord Mayor of Port Vila City by the newly-elected councilors.

Kiel, who is a member of the Vanuaku Party was elected unopposed.

His term is for four-years.

Jenny Regenvanu of the Graon Mo Jastis Party has been elected Deputy Mayor.

All 17 newly-elected councillors were present for the mayoral elections this morning.

The members of the Vanuatu Electoral College, First political Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister, Director General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and senior Government representatives were present to witness the election of the new Mayor.

 

Photo supplied Caption: The newly elected Lord Mayor, Steve Kiel.

     

