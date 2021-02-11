Study indicates Vanuatu-made modern reusable nappies overwhelmingly popular

According to the results, 96 percent of participants liked the reusable nappies manufactured by social enterprise Mamma’s Laef Vanuatu.

Eighty-five percent of the participants said they would buy them.

The most likely reason that people wouldn’t buy them is the higher upfront cost of Mamma’s Laef nappies compared to single-use nappies. However, participants acknowledged that reusable nappies are much cheaper over the long term.

Vanuatu Department of Industry’s Director Jimmy Rantes publicly released the report “Introducing Modern Reusable Nappies in Vanuatu, a Trial Study” with Mamma’s Laef Vanuatu on Tuesday, in Port Vila.

“The Vanuatu Government is happy to support Mamma’s Laef by issuing a valid Industrial Permit as a registered locally owned and operated business that is employing Vanuatu people. Vanuatu-Made products are very important and build value in our country’s economy. We can support our country when we buy locally made products,” Rantes said in a statement.

Mamma’s Laef Vanuatu will present the research to the Vanuatu Department of Environmental Protection and Conservation to inform their national consultation on the Vanuatu Government’s proposed disposable diaper ban.

“This research is very useful for us and will guide how we locally manufacture and market our nappies. The research results are also very important for Vanuatu because it shows families will support a switch from disposable diapers to reusable nappies,” said Mary Kalsrap for Mamma’s Laef Vanuatu.

“Our modern nappies are made locally specifically for Ni-Vanuatu families with specially imported high quality, absorbent and waterproof materials. By producing modern reusable nappies, Mamma’s Laef aims to help support the Vanuatu Government’s proposed disposable diaper ban, meet the needs of local communities, reduce pollution, and save families money.”

Based on the results of this study, it’s likely that Vanuatu is using at least 7 million single-use nappies per year, not including families that use single-use nappies part time or those brought in by tourists.

The research paper investigates the views of 59 participants who voluntarily took part in a two-week community research process in October 2020 in the Efate communities of Eratap, Eton and Pango to trial Mamma’s Laef “Vanuatu-Made” modern reusable washable nappies with their babies.

This study suggests that introducing Mamma’s Laef modern reusable nappies across Vanuatu would have the strong support of local communities. In so doing, the Vanuatu Government would be meeting their plastic pollution reduction aims, whilst also supporting the emergence of a home-grown industry, the creation of local jobs, and reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Photo Facebook/ Mamma Laef