A successful new academic year kick-off for National University of Vanuatu

The event at the Convention Centre was an impressive success and gathered hundreds of people who were delighted to join the NUV for a new academic year.

The NUV was established in 2020 to provide higher education advancement and lifelong learning through academic and professional excellence in both English and French.

The University promotes training, teaching, learning, research and international cooperation.

This year, the NUV offers 10 home-grown and partnership programmes in 2023: the Certificate in Early Childhood Care & Education (Certificate IV); the Certificate in Vocational Education & Training (Certificate IV); the Micro[1]credentials in Climate Resilience & Humanitarian Action; the Bachelor of Education (Primary); the Bachelor of Education (Secondary) including different optional combinations of two topics chosen between mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, earth sciences, history, foreign languages, second languages; the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences; the Bachelor of Tourism & Hospitality; the Bachelor of Economic & Social Administration; the Online Bachelor of Economic & Social Administration and the Master of Economics & Social Sciences.

Jean-Pierre Nirua, NUV’s Vice-Chancellor, said “The National University of Vanuatu is a young university in expansion. This year, we are offering the Micro credentials in Climate Resilience & Humanitarian Action for the first time, and we will keep expanding further. We keep working to expand our offers and our partnerships. We already have some new programs that will be in place for 2024 new academic year. The University is also working on its digitalisation and participates actively in research work”. “

The National University of Vanuatu is grateful to all the students, lecturers, partners and employees who joined us today to start 2023’s new academic year all together! I wish you all a successful academic year” added the NUV’s Vice-Chancellor.

The development of NUV is aligned with Vanuatu People’s Plan and the Vanuatu Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan.

The focus of education and training under NUV and associated institutions are based on the priorities of the country’s National Human Resource Development Plan 2020-2030 (NHRDP).

