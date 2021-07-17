Tanna farmers to harvest 30 tonnes of potatoes next month

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has offered free service of tractor to plough the lands of the potatoes farmers.

The farmers also received over 600 bags of seed potatoes of the Sebago and the white star varieties.

Assistant Agriculture for West Tanna, Issac Iaruel said a total of over 4,000 potato seeds were planted by West Tanna farmers alone.

“All the potato seeds are planted out on farms and will be ready for harvest on August 2021.”

“I am currently working with 26 potato farmers on West Tanna assisting them with technical advice on potato farming.”

“The DARD also assisted the farmers by providing a free service for the tractor to plough their allocated land for potato planting.”

Iaruel also said, “Potato farming is not new to many farmers on West Tanna but it’s a new crop for younger farmers thus the seed potatoes provided for free to farmers have stimulated their interest and most of them have actively planted a huge quantity in their farms.

“Hopefully in August the farmers will reap a good harvest of potatoes.”