TC Lucas moves in easterly direction in Vanuatu

The system is positioned at the top right corner of square letter E, number 8 (E,8) in the New Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Tracking map

Damaging gale force winds of 75km/hr gusting up to 105km/hr within 90 nautical miles from its centre are expected within 12 to 24 hours.

Destructive storm force winds of 110km/hr increasing to 160km/hr within 30 nautical miles from its centre.

VMGD says heavy rainfalls with flash flooding are expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over Vanuatu group.

Seas will become rough to very rough over all coastal waters with heavy swells expected.

People throughout Vanuatu are advised to take extra precautions.

Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfalls and strong inland winds for Vanuatu group is current. Marine strong wind warning is also current for all coastal waters of Vanuatu.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) advises that YELLOW ALERT is in effect for MALAMPA, SHEFA and TAFEA provinces, while BLUE ALERT is in effect for SANMA and PENAMA provinces.

Yellow Alert

VMGD is forecasting a Cyclone within 12 hours – GET READY, ACT NOW

• Stay tuned and informed through Radio,TV, SMS, or Internet

• Bring together people you are responsible for, including bringing children back from school

Blue Alert

VMGD is forecasting a Cyclone within 24 hours – BE PREPARED

• Stay tuned and informed through Radio, TV, SMS, or Internet

• Secure and stow away loose material and rubbish, tie down roof, prepare and erect cyclone shutters

Photo Vanuatu Met