TC Lucas tracks towards Vanuatu and New Caledonia

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department (VMGD) is reporting TC Lucas has a moderate to high chance of entering Vanuatu’s area of responsibility in the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to Weather Watch NZ, TC Lucas is tracking eastwards towards Vanuatu and New Caledonia and may reach severe category 3 status.

The VMDG said heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Shefa and Tafea islands.

People in these provinces are advised to take extra precaution for possible flash-flooding, landslide and coastal flooding over low lying areas and areas close to river banks.

Heavy rainfall and thunder is expected over the Vanuatu group tomorrow.

People are also advised to remain indoors where thunderstorm activities are happening.

Photo Bureau of Meteorology