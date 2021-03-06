TC warning, red alert for Vanuatu’s TAFEA province

At 3pm (local time) category 4 TC Niran was located about 600km south southwest of Efate and 500km southwest of Tanna.

VMDG has advised that Red Alert is still inforce for TAFEA Province while All Clear is now given for SHEFA Province.

Severe TC Niran has been moving in an east southeasterly direction at 81km/hr (44Knots) in the past 3 hours.

According to VMDG, maximum sustained winds close to the centre are estimated at 185km/hr (100Knots).

Strong to gale force winds of 90km/hr (47Knots), gusting to 110km/hr (55Knots)is expected to affect TAFEA PROVINCE today.

Destructive storm force winds of 120km/hr (63Knots) with gusting up to 150km/hr (80Knots) expected within 40 Nautical miles from the centre.

Hurricane force winds of 185km/hr (100Knots), gusting to 185km/hr (145Knots) are expected within 20 Nautical miles from the centre.

A red alert means the VMGD is forecasting that a Cyclone is imminent and people are advised to stay in shelter or a safe place.

The public is requested to stay tuned and informed through Radio, TV, SMS, or Internet.

A red alert also means people should turn off all gas and electricity and unplug all electrical items from the sockets.

Photo VMDG Caption: TC Niran