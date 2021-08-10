TITAN FX sponsors 10 female subscriptions to self-defence classes | Loop Vanuatu

This means the 500VT fee will be waived every week for the first 10 women to arrive at ExFOL each Saturday at 8am.

Nazario Fiakaifonu, Olympian and Vanuatu Judo champion, volunteers every Saturday from 8am to 9am to teach basic self-defence technics to a group of over 20 people.

Fiakaifonu said “I have been running a security business for almost 8 years and, over the last years, I had more and more requests to show the basic techniques of self-defence. Aggressions and especially violence against women are inhuman behaviours. I feel I need to contribute somehow to build a better Vanuatu, so I started the self-defence classes in early 2021”. The group is a mix of women, men, children, teenagers, expats as well as Ni-Vanuatu. Each lesson is charged 500VT per person to cover the costs of electricity, the rental of ExFol and the insurance.

As a volunteer, Fiakaifonu gives his time free of charge to help others.

In Vanuatu, more than 60% of the women experience physical and/or sexual violence during their life. An alarming figure that explains why women are so demanding to attend the self-defence classes. However, often they simply can’t afford it and they stop coming to the self-defence classes. TITAN FX has been very supportive of the self-defence initiative and took a stand against violence done to women by sponsoring 10 female weekly self-defence subscription until the end of 2021.

James Hudson, TITAN FX General Manager, commented “TITAN FX supports local organisations and communities. We are delighted to be able to support 10 women every week in learning the basic technics of self-defence. We believe in creating a positive impact that’s why we want to help boost Vanuatu’s social and cultural scene. Empowering women and contributing to a safe environment is part of this.” Federesen blong Judo blong Vanuatu is leading the initiative and was proud to official announce the support of TITAN FX witnessed by TITAN FX staff in their office.

