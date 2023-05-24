TOKTOK Vanuatu returns in August

The Chief Executive Officer of Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO), Adela Issachar Aru, said this is an awaited opportunity to reconnect and rebuild relationships between buyers and sellers to discuss their businesses in market and in destination.

“We look forward to working with the Trade, Industry, Partners, Sponsors, and others who are ready to be part of the 2023 TOKTOK Vanuatu.”

The tourism office is anticipating that the event will deliver a different approach that focuses more on the product and destination experiences, so that they re-affirm to the buyers of the great product offering and adventure experiences Vanuatu has to offer to all consumers.

The TOKTOK Vanuatu event targets travel trade, media, PR, and airline partners from around the region including Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and as far as the markets of US, Europe and Asia to reconnect by visiting the destination and re-establishing business relationships with our tourism industry operators.

TOKTOK Vanuatu will be held from 26 August to 2 September in Port Vila.

Photo supplied Caption: TOKTOK Vanuatu 2023 Committee: (left to right) Michaella Arthur; Anne Neishem, Eric Vatoko, Rob Macalister, Linda Kalpoi; Adela Aru, Ramzy Shibani, Alicia Keronen, Lucy Kapp and Geraldine Tari