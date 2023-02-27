Tropical cyclone sitting near Vanuatu officially named Judy

Judy is currently sitting near Solomon Islands as a category 1 cyclone.

"TC Judy is moving southwest at about 35 kilometres per hour and is currently located about 35 kilometres to the southeast of Fatutaka in the Solomon Islands or about 725km west-northwest off Rotuma," Fiji's MetService said on Facebook.

"TC Judy is fast-moving and is expected to track over the small islands in the southern part of Solomon Islands as a category 1 system today and approach the northern parts of Vanuatu around midday tomorrow."

Newshub reports the cyclone is expected to track very close or over Vanuatu as a category 2 system around midday on Tuesday and could even intensify into a category 3 system as it passes over Vlla on Wednesday.

"Damaging to very destructive winds and heavy rain is expected to affect Vanuatu in the next few days as the system moves close by or over the islands," Fiji's MetService added.

The cyclone is expected to be in Aotearoa's area of responsibility by Thursday.

New Zealand forecasters have said Judy was expected to track a long way north of Aotearoa "without a big impact on our weather".

Photo: Fiji Met Service Caption: A track map of Cyclone Judy.