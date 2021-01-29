Tropical VAN03 expected to develop into Tropical Cyclone near Vanuatu

Tropical Low VAN03 is reported to be moving further eastward away from the Vanuatu group.

At this stage, Tropical Low VAN03 does not pose any significant threat to the islands.

However, heavy rainfalls are expected to continue throughout the northern and parts of the ventral islands tonight.

Flash flooding are expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over mentioned areas.

People living near these areas are being advised to take extra precautions.

The VMGD also issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfalls for the northern and parts of the central island including inland winds expected over parts of the country.