 

Tropical VAN03 expected to develop into Tropical Cyclone near Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
10:00, January 29, 2021

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department has forecast that the chance of the Tropical Low system developing further into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is moderate high.

Tropical Low VAN03 is reported to be moving further eastward away from the Vanuatu group.

At this stage, Tropical Low VAN03 does not pose any significant threat to the islands.

However, heavy rainfalls are expected to continue throughout the northern and parts of the ventral islands tonight.

Flash flooding are expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over mentioned areas.

People living near these areas are being advised to take extra precautions.

The VMGD also issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfalls for the northern and parts of the central island including inland winds expected over parts of the country.

     

