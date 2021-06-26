Two months severance pay for Vanuatu teachers

This has been effective since June 3 this year, following approval from the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

It applies to teachers who reached full retirement age, retire on medical ground, die in service, voluntarily resign and those who completed contract employment period if it is specified in the written contract.

Voluntary resignation applies to officers serving for not less than six consecutive years and resigns in good faith.

Those serving for less than six consecutive years shall not be entitled to service allowance.

Last year, the Public Service Commission (PSC) approved for civil servants to begin receiving severance pay at the two months rate.

Prior to last year, civil servants were getting severance pay at the rate of one month salary.

Chairman of TSC, Moulin Tabouti, declared during the launching of the Teacher Registration and Licensing Policy last year TSC’s plan to offer its employees a severance pay rate of two months salary starting this year.

His declaration has now been realised.

Photo file