Two Vanuatu border Covid cases have now recovered

One of the cases arrived in Vanuatu from Fiji on 24 November and the other travelled from Australia on 1 December.

The ministry said the two cases are classified as they have fully recovered and pose no Covid-19 threat to any other person.

Both will be discharged from isolation today and will be reunited with the families and communities for the festive season.

“Neither of the two people showed any symptoms of Covid-19 throughout the period of quarantine and isolation. Both were fully vaccinated, which protects against severe disease, hospitalization and death. Although samples from the two people were sent overseas for testing, the Covid-19 variant could not be determined. This was because the virus levels in the sample were too low”.

Recovery and medical clearance of these two people now mark the 6th and 7th active Covid-19 cases that have been successfully detected and contained at the border, in managed quarantine and isolation in Vanuatu. There has been no indication of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Since Wednesday, 22 December 2021, Efate and Offshore Islands have returned to Alert Level 0: Low Risk. Therefore, the whole of Vanuatu is now at Alert Level 0: Low Risk.

Covid-19 is widespread throughout the world and the risk of importation to Vanuatu remains high.