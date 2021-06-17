UNDP to continue to support Vanuatu’s journey- Wignaraja

During a virtual press conference, Wignaraja said the country has been making bold decisions lately.

“The fact that Vanuatu was one of the smallest LDC states. And yet it had the boldest and courage to say we are graduating and it did,” she said.

“And much larger LDCs are looking at that Vanuatu’s demonstration.”

Vanuatu graduated from LDC (least developed countries) status on 4 December, 2020.

Wignaraja held discussions with Prime Minister, Bob Loughman in a high level virtual meeting to discuss areas of cooperation around climate change, resilient development, governance, health and inclusive growth.

“These journeys are much beyond the issue of an income categorization and some traditional classification and traditional classification of countries.”

“This has to do with how a country see itself and where it see itself heading.”

“And so part of our discussion on Vanuatu’s journey- is being followed globally. So it’s a journey that must be taken with pride and something that we will continue to support as UNDP.”

Wignaraja also said they discussed the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“A number of these issues are also of keeping the virus at bay, so you prevent community transmissions. At the same time to keep communities going with the necessary incomes.”

“We have job losses. It’s not always about incomes. We can always inject incomes- but how do we inject dignity and pride and honour and feeling good about yourself.”

“It has truly been a privilege to be part of these dialogues going forward.”