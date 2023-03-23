US confirms re-establishing embassy in Vanuatu

The delegation, which is touring the Pacific, spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Vanuatu, announced that the US wants to deepen the bilateral relationship.

RNZ pacific reports the US has previously unveiled plans for new embassies in Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Tonga.

The spokesperson for the delegation, Joseph Zadrovny, told local media there is a degree of strategic competition in the Pacific but the US wants to help address the specific needs of the people.

Photo: Hilaire Bule Caption: Joseph Zadrovny