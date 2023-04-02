Vanuatu’s Ambae Volcano remains at level 2

Manaro Vui volcanic activity is continuing in the major level of unrest, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2.

Latest data analysis from the monitoring system shows volcanic earthquakes and emissions of steam, gas and/or ash at the cone inside Lake Manaro Vui and following wind direction.

"With the ongoing volcanic activity and the associated hazards, the danger zone is limited to the summit, which is about 2 km radius from the active ventz'.

The department said eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warnings.

Manaro Vui volcano has remained at Volcanic Alert Level 2 since 27 December 2021.

“At this alert level, the risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater lakes and the caldera remains low, however given the unpredictable character of volcanoes all tourism agencies, local authorities, people on Ambae and the general public are advised to give serious consideration to potential volcanic hazards.”

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active. A large-scale eruption about 400 years ago built a volcanic cone in the summit crater and that crater is now filled by Lake Vui; however, the modern active vent area is now within the volcanic cone that grew in 2017-2018.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambae caldera safety map.