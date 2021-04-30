Vanuatu’s Child Care Centre assists student to recover from house fire incident

CCC founder, Nadia Kanegai said this is the first time for the school to help a student who went through such a terrible incident.

“CCC is a community school and the important thing is that we are a family,” she said.

“The goods and materials were donated by the teachers, students and the management.

“We sympathize with the families affected and see it as our obligation to support any other student in similar circumstances.”

Kanegai said she is grateful for people respond to such incidents.

“Whenever a community needs help, others have to assist first to find a solution and second to realize the importance of family.”

“This is also a learning exercise for our students.”