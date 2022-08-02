Vanuatu’s Gaua volcano remains at level 2

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department said the Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

According to the department, analysis suggests that volcano activity is likely to continue at this same level of major unrest.

Volcanic hazards like gases remain on the Gaua volcanic cone and the danger zone for life safety is limited to the volcanic cone.

“Ground observations and satellite data confirmed that the activity consists of an ongoing volcanic steam cloud which may contain volcanic gases at Mt. Garet.

“Visitors will continue to smell volcanic gas while approaching the volcanic cone”.

Gaua volcano is one of the active volcanoes in Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Lake Letas and Mt Garet, Gaua island.