Vanuatu’s Gaua Volcano remains at level 2

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

Latest data analysis from the monitoring system shows volcanic earthquakes and emissions of steam at the crater summit.

The department said with the ongoing activity and the associated hazards, the danger zone is limited to the volcanic cone.

Visitors will continue to smell volcanic gas while approaching the volcanic cone.

The public has also been reminded that eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warnings.

Mt. Garet has remained at Volcanic Alert Level 2 since 31 January, 2018.

At this alert level, the risk for visitors accessing areas from the volcano remains low, however given the unpredictable character of volcanoes all tourism agencies, local authorities, people on Gaua and the general public are advised to give serious consideration to potential volcanic hazards.

Gaua volcano is one of the active volcanoes in Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Gaua caldera safety map.

