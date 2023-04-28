Vanuatu’s Malapoa College terminates teacher

The Daily Post says news of the pregnancy only reached the school administration this year but the woman became pregnant last year.

The chairman of the College, Fred Samuel, said the board has a zero tolerance policy on sexual relations between staff and students.

Malapoa College was built by the British Administration and called British Secondary School during the colonial era, to educate the children of the British public servants.

In the 43 years since Independence, the school has also taught a number of Vanuatu's prime ministers.