 

Vanuatu’s Malapoa College terminates teacher

BY: Loop Pacific
07:03, April 28, 2023
17 reads

The board of directors of a well-known school in Vanuatu, Malapoa College, has unanimously decided to sack a teacher made pregnant by a Year 13 student.

The Daily Post says news of the pregnancy only reached the school administration this year but the woman became pregnant last year.

The chairman of the College, Fred Samuel, said the board has a zero tolerance policy on sexual relations between staff and students.

Malapoa College was built by the British Administration and called British Secondary School during the colonial era, to educate the children of the British public servants.

In the 43 years since Independence, the school has also taught a number of Vanuatu's prime ministers.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Malapoa College
Vanuatu
