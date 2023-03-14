Vanuatu’s Mother and Child Health Unit to resume its services

This is after the suspension of operations due to damages caused by Tropical Cyclone Kevin, earlier this month.

In a statement issued by the SHEFA Health Office, the health facility has informed the public especially mothers, of the reopening of the unit and the resumption of its services.

“Temporary works were done to ensure the MCH Unit was prepared to resume its vital services and provide much-needed support to mothers and children in the community.”

“The SHEFA Health office reports that additional measures have been taken, including identifying an alternate space for mothers and babies to use on rainy days.”

“Works to repair the building will be ongoing.”

The office has also urged all mothers to continue to prioritize their health and their children’s health and to use the services provided by the MCH Unit.