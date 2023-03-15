Vanuatu’s Port Vila main market re-opens today

This has been confirmed in a statement by the Port Vila City Council.

The re-opening is following the couple of weeks of closure from the damages sustained from Tropical Cyclone Kevin, earlier this month.

Port Vila City Council said “From today onwards, vendors will be selling their products from 6am to 5pm at the market. While several other markets, such as the Korman market, Freswota Au Bon Marche market, and Manples market, have already reopened, they have done so on a smaller scale.

The PVCC has also confirmed that the Local Restaurant has also reopened today from 6am to 4pm.