Vanuatu’s South Epi opens first ever concrete road

The 200 metres long road is the first for the area, 41 years after Independence.

South Epi Council of Chiefs Chairman, Freddy Erwaliu said the current government is the first to have attended to their grievances about needing proper roads.

“The recent road upgrade will enable a much safer movement of people from communities such as Filakara, Red Stone, Tekelele and Oreau to Toumali where the Yarsu (South Epi) Area Council is located.”

“Located between Forestry and Toumali, the former state of that road section was very risky to drivers as well as passengers, especially during bad weather.”

Funded by the Australian Government and implemented under Public Works Department, the Road for Development programme aims to assist the people gain increased access to a well-maintained and affordable rural road network.

Nonda Vatubulu Construction will be constructing another concrete pavement at Red Stone in South Epi.