Vanuatu’s Yasur volcano in major state of unrest

The department said activity of Yasur volcano at the major unrest state is continuing with ongoing volcanic gases and/or ashes emission.

“The level of risk for visitors accessing areas within the Danger Zone A (Areas around the crater rim to the parking) REMAIN HIGH.”

The department said areas and villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases impacts and/or ash falls following wind directions (currently light east to southeast wind Directions).

“It’s very important that all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public take this information into consideration,” VMGD said in its alert.

It is closely monitoring the volcano activity.

Photo supplied VMGD Caption: Yasur volcano