 

Vanuatu administers over 200,000 doses of Covid vaccine

BY: Loop Pacific
08:19, April 6, 2022
Health authorities in Vanuatu have administered 232,739 doses of Covid-19 vaccine nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Health, 77 per cent of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The ministry’s latest report as of 3 April shows that 68.6 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

“This large increase in the proportion fully vaccinated relative to last week is in part due to reconciling a backlog of data entry.”

The provinces of Santo, Shefa, Torba and Malampa report 69 to 78 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated.

Penama and Tafea provinces have low rates of fully vaccinated populations.

 

