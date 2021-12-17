Vanuatu agriculture ministry farewells long-serving staff

Executive Officer Alfred Baniuri and Human Resource Manager Hosea Tally both entered public service in the 90s as junior officers.

They worked their way through the ranks to become senior managers having served under the then ministries of Finance and Justice respectively prior to joining MALFFB some 10 years ago.

Minister for MALFFB Willie Daniel Kalo and DG Moses Amos hosted a function yesterday to acknowledge and appreciate the immeasurable contributions and countless dedication both managers rendered to serve the population under the MALFFB banner.

Baniuri retires at the end of the month while Tally will cease official duty in February.

Photo supplied Caption: EO Alfred Baniuri (left) and HRM Hosea Tally (right)