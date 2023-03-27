Vanuatu to allow foreign workers work under special visas in the country

The Daily Post said these special skills workers will be allowed into the country to work for legitimate employers in the manufacturing sector.

Finance Minister John Salong said the Government is concentrating on its focus of an economic growth of 4.1 percent in 2023.

While he has not blamed the current high numbers of seasonal workers leaving for New Zealand and Australia,

Salong has admitted a negative impact caused by experienced, educated young people leaving for seasonal work opportunities in both Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Vanuatu remains the top provider of seasonal work applicants with thousands of workers in both countries.