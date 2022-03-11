Vanuatu bans all sporting events due to lockdown and Covid-19 community cases

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said the sports ban is in effect as per the order from the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the Outbreak Alert Level 3 with a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

The ban is indefinite.

The public has been advised not to be involved in any sporting events or training but to continue to practice regular fitness at home.

“Home fitness training is essential during lockdown to always stay active; physically, and mentally fit as possible”.

The ministry is appealing to sportspeople and the public to follow the Covid 19 health safety measures during the pandemic and practice washing of hands with soap and clean water; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth; coughing/sneezing in your elbow; keep social distancing; stay at home if you are sick; wear a mask if you are going out or in public places, and get the Covid-19 vaccine if you are not yet vaccinated.

