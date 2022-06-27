Vanuatu chiefs call for tougher action on people breaking the law

The chair of Efate's Vaturisu Council of Chiefs, Semion Poilapa, who is from Efate's largest village, Mele, made the call after media reports about the level of criminality in Port Vila.

Chief Poilapa said chiefs could "deport" all their criminals back to their islands of origin, especially at the time Vanuatu is preparing to lift the covid lockdown on July 1st.

Vaturisu chiefs have long been concerned with killings in Port Vila and the wider Efate Island.

They see the island as the 'nasara' or traditional ceremonial ground and any blood spilled on it, caused by 'man kam' or visitors to Efate, cannot be tolerated.