Vanuatu church group demands government stops youth vax plan

Pastor Simon Lovo and Pastor Iven Marafi said the Commissioner of Police has already approved the march.

The Ministry of Education wants all children between 12 and 17 to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The pastors said the government was not explaining the content of the vaccines, nor making public any known side effects.

The group claimed people have died after been vaccinated.

They said mandatory vaccination was depriving parents of their rights, and that there are other ways of combatting Covid-19.

"Government should have the concern of the parents and not forcing their children to get the Covid vaccines.

"As a Christian country we believe that God can heal its people through prayers and God's given things such as herbal medicine," the pastors said.

Ministers Fraternal is appealing to the government to take note of the concerns of the parents by stopping mandatory vaccination of young people.

Photo: Hilaire Bule Caption: Vanuatu youth leader, Damelip Vantenkon, who's involved with planned anti-vaccination protest in Vanuatu