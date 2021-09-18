Vanuatu Churches unite to put faith in disaster preparation | Loop Vanuatu

But a widespread, co-operative effort is underway to make sure congregations and communities know what to do in a disaster and react with a plan – not panic.

Secretary of the Vanuatu Christian Council Pastor Shem Temar said the churches are now taking the lead as the threat of more damaging events grows.

“The government, and other NGOs, we are working with the same populations,” he says.

“Most of the population in Vanuatu goes to church."

“That’s why we call it a Christian nation and we find ourselves to be in a lot of places throughout the country, so we’ve come to an understanding that we cannot hold back.”

During a series of meetings, the group has collaboratively decided upon key messages for the campaign with supporting statements and biblical text.

“Sometimes, they are panicking,” Pastor Temar says of people who haven’t been educated about disaster preparation.

“They don’t really know what to do. So, the main purpose for this programme is to get them ready.”

The messages will be shared in Bislama across different platforms such as social media, television, radio, posters, music, t-shirts and flags...

