Vanuatu Climate Change Minister appears in court

Bruno Leingkon is alleged to have been drunk on his way back to Port Vila last year while on a chartered aircraft from Santo in the northern part of Vanuatu.

It's claimed Leingkon continued to consume alcohol inside the aircraft and harassed a female pilot, resulting in her returning to land at Pekoa Airport five minutes after taking off.

Leingkon was on an official visit with Prime Minister Bob Loughman but he missed the official flight and he ordered staff to charter the private aircraft for him to return in Port Vila.